Lagos pulls out 13 permanent secretaries

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Lagos pulls out 13 permanent secretaries

At least 13 permanent secretaries yesterday retired from the Lagos State Civil Service after attaining the mandatory 60 years or 35 years in service. Speaking at the Year 2021 ‘Pens Down’ ceremony at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said the retirees contributed to the growth and advancement of Lagos, adding that it is an accomplishment that should not be taken for granted. Muri-Okunola said: “As the newest members of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, the government would continue to look forward to benefiting from your vast reservoirs of policy formulation and implementation in order to continue to move the state forward.”

 

