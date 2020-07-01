News

Lagos pushes for COVID-19 status as requirement for employment, school enrolement, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Muritala Ayinla Lagos State government has said that residents may be compelled to present COVID-19 test to confirm status periodically by banks, industries and others as part of the requirements for returning to work.

Its Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said COVID-19 status certification was part of regulatory requirements for selected industries like the food and beverage industry, local & international travel requirements, requirements for resuming school and admission into hospital.

 

Besides, he said the state government has approved between N40, 000 and N50, 000 as cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratories to boost the state’s testing capacity, saying that the demand for COVID-19 test in the state would exceed 4,000 daily following rising cases of community transmission in the local governments.

 

Speaking during inclusion of the public private consortium into the management of the pandemic in the state, Abayomi said there was a need to expand testing, especially in areas most affected by community transmission of the virus.

 

He listed the private laboratories for the management of COVID-19 screening and tests as Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratories in its testing strategy to expand the testing capacity of the state.

 

Abayomi said: “We expect demand for tests from the following industries, individuals in the informal sector, banking and finance, manufacturing, food & beverages, schools, aviation industry, fast moving consumer goods, hospitality amongst others. “Based on the projected cumulative demand from the above, we believe that demand for COVID-19 tests could exceed 4,000 per day in the next six months. “We recognise the need to expand our testing, especially to the local government areas that are most affected by the community transmission of the virus and as Lagos State continuously manages the public crises caused by COVID-19, it simultaneously attempts to open up various aspects of its economy.

 

Both effortsmakeitimperativethat COVID19testsarewidelyavailableto membersof thepublic. “In a bid to ramp up our testing capacity, we have taken a strategic decision to include private laboratories in the testing of COVID19. “However, the State’s COVID19 response will remain a centrally managed emergency response by the State Government and the need to test will be surveillance driven and based on a clear case definition.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu’s deputy, least qualified to govern Ondo-Ex-HoS

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the race towards the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State gathers steam, the former Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Ajose Kudehinbu, has berated the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, over his purported move to contest the governorship seat with his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the polls. Kudehinbu, who came hard on the […]
News Top Stories

Wike: PDP NWC members are tax collectors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha and Onyekachi Eze

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) as tax collectors who don’t have respect for people. Wike, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, noted that rather than NWC carrying everybody along in Edo State, they resorted to using the media […]
News

Hope rises over one-week Cancers treatment

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A gainst the background of advances in technology and precision techniques, studies and trials have shown that five days of treatment, or even less, could be just as effective at treating tumours for thousands of cancer patients and spare them from weeks of back-to-back hospital visits.     New trials have repeatedly showed that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: