Lagos puts resumption plans on hold

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to resume for revision classes and their examinations.

But with the developments in the state, there are indications that the government was considering shelving the planned resumption for the safety of the lives of the pupils and their teachers, who were said to be in danger should the government go ahead with the resumption.

It was learnt that Governor Sanwo-Olu too wasn’t comfortable with the continuous rise in the cases of the pandemic in the state as community transmission was said to be on the increase, with more people getting infected on a daily basis. Consequently, a press conference earlier scheduled by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, to brief the public on the modalities of the re-opening was hurriedly called off on the order of the governor, who sources said, was not happy with the daily results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during the 16th briefing on the State’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response, had said that only students in Senior Secondary School Three (SSS 3) and their counterparts in Technical Study Three (TEC 3) will be allowed to resume on August 3.

He had explained that the schools’ re-opening must follow established public health guidelines and protocol in the state, adding that the permission to re-open only applies to day schools while boarding activities are excluded. He had explained that the dates for the revision classes and examinations for pupils in JSS 3 will be announced in due course.

