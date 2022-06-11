Lagos PVC Attack: APC, Tinubu afraid of elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of instigating attack on Nigerians, particularly people of the South East region living in Lagos State, to prevent them from collecting their permanent voter cards (PVC).

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba described the attack by the APC as a desperate design to use violence to sabotage free, fair and credible elections in 2023, because the party realised that Nigerians would not vote for its presidential candidate in the election.

The party noted that Tinubu has been in morbid fear of the soaring popularity of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hence the attempt by the APC to stop Nigerians from obtaining their PVCs to vote in the elections.

PDP warned that such attack portends serious threat and danger to the nation’s democratic process.

It wondered why a party in government “that pretends to have the support of the people and professes continuity is busy chasing away prospective voters.”

According to the PDP: “The APC is already suffering from pre-election fever syndrome in trepidation that it cannot win in a free, fair, credible and transparent process where Nigerians are allowed to freely express their will.

“It is particularly disturbing that this pattern is a resurgence of previous attempts in 2015 where APC leaders harassed Nigerians, especially the people of the South East and threatened to throw them into the Lagoon should they vote for any other party other than the APC.

“It will also be recalled that similar act of violence was unleashed on Nigerians in the Isolo axis of Lagos in the 2019 general election, where the APC, upon discovering that it has been rejected at the polls, openly sponsored and unleashed terror on innocent citizens and destroyed all votes cast.”

