Lagos ready as NFF's AGA takes centre stage today

The 77th annual General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation takes place today in Lagos. The much anticipated event is slated for the Best Western Plus Hotel, Victoria Island and will welcome the chairmen and secretaries of the 44 members of the NFF (Football Associations of all the 36 States and the FCT; the Leagues; Coaches Association; Referees Association and; the Players’ Union); Members of the NFF Executive Committee; invited dignitaries; NFF Management and, Staff and; a number of other stakeholders.

Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, yesterday said all was set for the meeting. “We are all set. I have been to the venue myself and all logistics are in place for the Congress to hold in a good atmosphere. Some of the members are already in town while many others will arrive this night (Wednesday).

In our own way in Lagos, we will accord the members the best of hospitality,” Akinwunmi said. The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare is also expected to deliver a keynote address before the Congress begins deliberations. Earlier scheduled also for the City of Lagos on December 17 last year, the event was put on hold as a result of an ex parte injunction issued by a Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, following the filing of a suit by some football stakeholders. The General Assembly will consider a roadmap towards next month’s Elective Congress of the NFF among other things as raised the Congress Members or Members of the NFF board.

 

