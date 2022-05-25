Lagos ready to host World Championships, Deputy Governor assures ITTF

Deputy Governor of Lagos State Femi Hamzat has assured the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) that the state is ready to host World Championships in the near future following the successful hosting of several ITTF-sanctioned tournaments in the last eight years. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the ITTF team to his office in Lagos yesterday, the Deputy Governor, said the state would continue to support table tennis while assuring that they would be willing to host the world based on the experience of hosting several tournaments in the past.

“I am excited to receive the ITTF team in my official office which used to be the office of the Governor of Lagos State which was built in 1979 and this visit is significant, especially in this office. In the past it used to be the Chinese that used to dominate the top in the world.

We will continue to support table tennis and we want all our visitors to enjoy the atmosphere in Lagos and we are ready to show what more we can do by hosting world championships as we are ready to do it and we believe ITTF will consider maybe for next year,” Hamzat said. The ITTF team, led by Executive President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, said the visit became necessary following the huge support ITTF has got from the state in the last eight years.

