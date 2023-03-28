Lagos reaffirms ban on motorcycle riders

The Lagos State government yesterday reaffirmed that commercial motorbikes, known as ‘Okada,’ are still prohibited in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state. This was made known at the weekend by Sola Giwa, the Special Advisor to the Governor on Transportation.

She spoke while touring several restricted regions in the state where a considerable number of motor- cycles (Okada riders) had started operation. Reiterating the state government’s prohibition on Okada in the following council areas – Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Main- land, Surulere and Eti- Osa, as well as the LCDAs that fall under them – Ojo- du, Onigbongbo, Lagos Is- land East, Yaba, and Coker Aguda. The transport special adviser encouraged both drivers and passengers to stay off at Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo, among other locations.

He pleaded with the populace to follow the rules be- cause in accordance with the provisions of Section 46, sub-sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, both riders and passengers are subject to three years in prison if apprehended and prosecuted, with their motorcycles being seized and crushed in plain sight.

