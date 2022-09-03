Lagos reaffirms school resumption Monday

Metro & Crime

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed that the academic session in all below tertiary institutions commences on Monday, September 5.

A statement on Saturday by the Director-General for Education Quality Assurance in the state Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni has put to rest wide speculations that the schools would not reopen until later in the month.

The statement stated that the school resumption was approved by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

The statement reads: “All schools below tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for First Term on Monday September 5, 2022 as stated in the 2022/2023 Harmonised Academic Calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

“The academic calendar prioritises standardised learning days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

“Students and school-based staff are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.”

The statement added that the academic calendar could be downloaded from the Lagos Education Quality Assurance website.

 

