Lagos receives award of overall Third Best Pilgrims Board

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has formally been presented with an award plaque and certificate, having won the third-best state position in Nigeria during the 2022 Hajj operation. The formal presentation of the awards was held during a stakeholders’ meeting at the instance of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the auditorium of the National Mosque, Abuja recently. The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullahi Kunle Hassan in his keynote address, said that the occasion was designed to bring together stakeholders of the Hajj industry in Nigeria to brainstorm and collectively review the last Hajj operations and proffer solutions for improvement.

While noting that the Commission considered every stakeholder present at the meeting essential to its success, he said, “No organisation can succeed without constant networking with its sister agencies and other patrons whose supports are indispensable in accomplishing superior results”. Hassan said that NAHCON is blessed with several stakeholders with whom it shares symbiotic relationships to function, stressing that if the stakeholders play their individual roles with utmost dedication and sincerity, they will always return to celebrate their successes and accomplishments.

Alhaji Hassan also used the occasion to inform stakeholders that unlike last Hajj when the preparation started late due to the absence of information, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has gotten across to the Commission that arrangement for Hajj 2023 would begin with a conference video on December 21, 2022.

The Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Hakeem Kosoko received the award on behalf of the State. He was accompanied by the Director of Operations, Alhaji Kamal Zubair and the Director, Finance and Accounts, Mrs. Ibitola Adesiyan.

