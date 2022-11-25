Islam

Lagos receives award of overall Third Best Pilgrims Board

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has formally been presented with an award plaque and certificate, having won the third-best state position in Nigeria during the 2022 Hajj operation. The formal presentation of the awards was held during a stakeholders’ meeting at the instance of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the auditorium of the National Mosque, Abuja recently. The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullahi Kunle Hassan in his keynote address, said that the occasion was designed to bring together stakeholders of the Hajj industry in Nigeria to brainstorm and collectively review the last Hajj operations and proffer solutions for improvement.

While noting that the Commission considered every stakeholder present at the meeting essential to its success, he said, “No organisation can succeed without constant networking with its sister agencies and other patrons whose supports are indispensable in accomplishing superior results”. Hassan said that NAHCON is blessed with several stakeholders with whom it shares symbiotic relationships to function, stressing that if the stakeholders play their individual roles with utmost dedication and sincerity, they will always return to celebrate their successes and accomplishments.

Alhaji Hassan also used the occasion to inform stakeholders that unlike last Hajj when the preparation started late due to the absence of information, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has gotten across to the Commission that arrangement for Hajj 2023 would begin with a conference video on December 21, 2022.

The Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Hakeem Kosoko received the award on behalf of the State. He was accompanied by the Director of Operations, Alhaji Kamal Zubair and the Director, Finance and Accounts, Mrs. Ibitola Adesiyan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

2023: Let’s shun religion, pay attention to competence, Ansar-ud-Deen tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Nigerians are set to make decisions over who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has urged the citizens to focus on the competency of the aspirants instead of consideration of religion in the choice of the next president. Speaking at a press conference to mark its 10th Triennial […]
Islam

Ramadan: Lagos Mainland Muslim Community targets 3,000 for free health screening, treatment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to ensure that Muslim residents in the community are medically fit to observe Ramadan fasting, the Lagos Mainland Muslim Community has targeted over 3,000 Muslim ummah for free medical screening and treatment. New Telegraph gathered that Muslim ummah from over 100 mosques and 40 central mosques are expected to benefit […]
Islam

Hijab: Don’t keep quiet about the Kwara killings, Muslim Ummah tells IGP

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Kwara State Muslim Ummah has called on the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to urgently take necessary action on the killing and maiming of innocent Muslim parents, guardians, and students at Oyun Baptist High School in Ijagbo before it is too late. The Ummah also accused the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayamoh, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica