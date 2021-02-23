Metro & Crime

‘Lagos recorded 300 tanker accidents in 2020,

Lagos State government yesterday said that it responded to over 300 fuel tanker accidents which resulted in loss of lives and property in 2020. It also said that it responded to 114 major emergencies in the last two months.

 

This was as the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the state government would embark on many strategies to avert road crashes, especially tanker-related accidents.

 

Speaking during the Road Traffic Accident Simulation exercise, held at the LASEMA Cappa Base, Oshodi, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, disclosed that the 300 fuel tanker accidents were recorded in 2020. The commissioner added that between December 2020 and now, LASEMA had responded to 114 major emergencies.

 

jor emergencies. He said: “LASEMA, as the coordinating agency for emergencies, coordinates and supports all agencies in all emergency responses but also acts as a responder during major incidents that is beyond the capacity of primary responders.

 

"In 2020, we had over 300 tanker accidents. Between December and now LASEMA has responded to 114 major emergencies, saving lives and billions of naira worth of property. While some were accidental, others could have been avoided with better awareness." Bamgbose-Martins added that

