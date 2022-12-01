Metro & Crime

Lagos recorded 4351 cases of gender-based violence in 11 months – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, has said that the ministry recorded 4351 cases of all forms of violence from January to November 30, 2022.

Speaking at a media parley organised in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), to announce activities for the 2022 16 Days of Activism, Dada said in the month of November alone, 237 females and 38 males reported cases of violence to the ministry.

Dada said: “As of November 30, we have had a total of 4351 cases from January to November 30. The cases range from all forms of violence and about 237 females and about 38 males reported cases of violence for the month of November.

“For settled cases, we have had about 45 cases for the month and we referred about 112 cases. Then client disengagement, we had about 40 cases. Some women will come to report cases and at some points maybe family interference, they will come back to withdraw their complaints. So far that is why we have but be sure we have our records.

“As I said, all Lagos State statistics on domestic violence do not emanate from the women’s affairs ministry only. It encompasses all the other ministries, departments and agencies responsible for it.”

 

