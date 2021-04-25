Lagos records over 700,000 malaria cases yearly

The Lagos State government Sunday said that the state records over 700,000 malaria cases annually, saying that 657,154 patients were diagnosed with the disease in both private and public health facilities in 2020 alone.

The government also said that malaria is prevalent in the vulnerable groups – children under five years and pregnant women where the infection can be profoundly more severe, urging residents to prevent malaria in pregnancy using Intermittent Preventive Treatment with Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine and embark on prompt diagnosis in public health facilities using malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (mRDT) kits or microscopy.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement to commemorate World Malaria Day, confirmed that malaria has plagued humanity since ancient times and continues to haunt nearly 50% of the world’s population.

According to World Malaria Report 2020, there was an estimated 229 million cases of malaria globally in 2019 from 87 malaria endemic countries with Sub-Saharan Africa contributing 215 million representing 94% of global malaria cases.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 51% of malaria cases globally with 27% of prevalence cases in Nigeria.

The prevalence rate in other countries are as follows: Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%), Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4%) and Niger (3%).

He said: “In 2019, there was an estimated 409,000 deaths from malaria globally.

95% of these deaths occurred in 31 countries with disturbing statistics of 51% global fatalities distributed across Sub-Saharan Africa countries as follows: Nigeria (23%), Democratic Republic of Congo (11%), United Republic of Tanzania (5%), Mozambique (4%), Niger (4%) and Burkina Faso (4%).

“In Lagos State, malaria accounts for more than 70% of outpatient in the public health facilities. More than 700,000 malaria cases are reported annually. 657,154 patients with malaria were seen in both private and public health facilities in 2020.

Malaria is prevalent in the vulnerable groups – children under five years and pregnant women where the infection can be profoundly more severe.

“The topography and ecological features of Lagos State; the vast coastal terrain, rapid urbanization and poor drainages are major predisposing factors that contribute to transmission of malaria all year round.

“Over the years, the government of Lagos State has demonstrated continued commitment to the control of malaria through promotion of Long–Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) utilization, prevention of malaria in pregnancy using Intermittent Preventive Treatment with Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine, prompt diagnosis in public health facilities using malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (mRDT) kits or microscopy.”

