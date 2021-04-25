Health

Lagos records over 700,000 malaria cases yearly

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government Sunday said that the state records over 700,000 malaria cases annually, saying that 657,154 patients were diagnosed with the disease in both private and public health facilities in 2020 alone.

The government also said that malaria is prevalent in the vulnerable groups – children under five years and pregnant women where the infection can be profoundly more severe, urging residents to prevent malaria in pregnancy using Intermittent Preventive Treatment with Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine and embark on prompt diagnosis in public health facilities using malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (mRDT) kits or microscopy.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement to commemorate World Malaria Day, confirmed that malaria has plagued humanity since ancient times and continues to haunt nearly 50% of the world’s population.
According to World Malaria Report 2020, there was an estimated 229 million cases of malaria globally in 2019 from 87 malaria endemic countries with Sub-Saharan Africa contributing 215 million representing 94% of global malaria cases.
Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 51% of malaria cases globally with 27% of prevalence cases in Nigeria.
The prevalence rate in other countries are as follows:  Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%), Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4%) and Niger (3%).
He said: “In 2019, there was an estimated 409,000 deaths from malaria globally.
95% of these deaths occurred in 31 countries with disturbing statistics of 51% global fatalities distributed across Sub-Saharan Africa countries as follows: Nigeria (23%), Democratic Republic of Congo (11%), United Republic of Tanzania (5%), Mozambique (4%), Niger (4%) and Burkina Faso (4%).
“In Lagos State, malaria accounts for more than 70% of outpatient in the public health facilities. More than 700,000 malaria cases are reported annually. 657,154 patients with malaria were seen in both private and public health facilities in 2020.
Malaria is prevalent in the vulnerable groups – children under five years and pregnant women where the infection can be profoundly more severe.
“The topography and ecological features of Lagos State; the vast coastal terrain, rapid urbanization and poor drainages are major predisposing factors that contribute to transmission of malaria all year round.
“Over the years, the government of Lagos State has demonstrated continued commitment to the control of malaria through promotion of Long–Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) utilization, prevention of malaria in pregnancy using Intermittent Preventive Treatment with Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine,  prompt diagnosis in public health facilities using malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (mRDT) kits or microscopy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

World Leukemia Day: Foundation advocates blood donation to save lives

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  In order to meet the blood needs of patients, especially people suffering from Leukemia, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation has urged more Nigerians to donate blood to save lives. The founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation Mrs Janet Modupe Oyedele who made the call yesterday, said persistent loss of blood was a major health challenge among […]
Health

Transmission of new COVID-19 variant could trigger rise in cases

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

…as experts advocate increased surveillance capacity for the viruses About 55 different lineages of SARS-CoV-2 are known to be circulating in Nigeria presently and they are changing rapidly. Experts said increasing the country’s capacity for genomic sequencing would help public health officials identify the variant viruses for further characterisation and better surveillance, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI […]
Health

Managing prostate problems (2)

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM

The prostate is a small ring-like organ that surrounds the urethra. The Urethra is a tube or pipe that takes urine from the bladders to the penis and carries sperm during ejaculation. If you experience any of the symptoms already mentioned above, endeavour to consult your physician for a proper check-up. Do not make self-diagnosis, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica