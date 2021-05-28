News

Lagos rehabilitates 1, 347 apartments for workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has rehabilitated 1,347 apartments for workers in the on-going monumental renovation and facelift in various staff quarters to enhance the welfare of public servants in the state. The government also said that within the first two years of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the Lagos Public Procurement Agency (PPA) had integrated a total of 55 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state on the e-Procurement platform to enhance the ease of doing business with the state government.

Speaking on the achievements of the state public service in the last one year, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said that the face-lifting of the workers’ quarters had added to the aesthetics of Lagos. He added that 821 apartments were renovated and 526 maintained in Amuwo- Odofin, Badagry, Alausa, Ogba, Surulere, Ajah, Ikoyi, and Ikorodu axis in the state.

He said in fulfilment of the present administration’s efforts to strengthen institutional capacity of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government, Governor Sanwo- Olu had granted approval for the procurement and allocation of official vehicles to the newly appointed permanent secretaries, principal officers in the public services as well as utility vehicles for use of departments and agencies of government, saying that, this is in line with the security and governance pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the current administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Angry protesters block Benin-Sapele-Warri highway over 8 years of blackout

Posted on Author Ola James

Thousands of people from Mosogar community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State recently caused a massive gridlock as they took to the Benin-Sapele-Warri Expressway, demanding for electricity after eight years of blackout. The residents also accused the community leaders of fraud saying, “They collected money from us and yet we have not […]
News

Blasphemy: UNICEF condemns imprisonment of 13 year old

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Uchenna Inya

…seeks immediate review, reversal The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has condemned and sought the immediate reversal of the 10-year imprisonment with ‘menial labour’, handed down to 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Kano State government. Farouq was sentenced by the Kano State Sharia Court at Feli Hockey, Kano, haven been found guilty and convicted of […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF wants no-fly zone extended to Borno, Taraba, Benue

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Apex Northern sociocultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, asked the Federal Government to extend the ‘no fly zone’ declared over Zamfara airspace to Borno, Taraba and Benue states. ACF, however, said the ‘no fly’ decision was a right one. The Forum, in a statement issued by its chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, the Northern […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica