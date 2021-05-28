Lagos rehabilitates 1, 347 apartments for workers

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has rehabilitated 1,347 apartments for workers in the on-going monumental renovation and facelift in various staff quarters to enhance the welfare of public servants in the state. The government also said that within the first two years of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the Lagos Public Procurement Agency (PPA) had integrated a total of 55 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state on the e-Procurement platform to enhance the ease of doing business with the state government.

Speaking on the achievements of the state public service in the last one year, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said that the face-lifting of the workers’ quarters had added to the aesthetics of Lagos. He added that 821 apartments were renovated and 526 maintained in Amuwo- Odofin, Badagry, Alausa, Ogba, Surulere, Ajah, Ikoyi, and Ikorodu axis in the state.

He said in fulfilment of the present administration’s efforts to strengthen institutional capacity of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government, Governor Sanwo- Olu had granted approval for the procurement and allocation of official vehicles to the newly appointed permanent secretaries, principal officers in the public services as well as utility vehicles for use of departments and agencies of government, saying that, this is in line with the security and governance pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the current administration.

Like this: Like Loading...