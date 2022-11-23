Lagos reiterates commitment to Awori Cultural Festival

With December 11 fixed as the new day for Awori Cultural Festival 2022, which was earlier slated for November 26, the Lagos State government has assured the organisers of its commitment to hosting a successful and colourful cultural event.

This commitment was given by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Femi Martins, during a recent press event held by the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) to unfold a new date and preparations for the cultural event, which is designed to showcase the cultural heritage of Awori land and Awori people in general. Martins disclosed that the state government endorsed the event because it aligns with government’s commitment to promote cultural heritage of the state in line with its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

According to him, the state government is interested in elevating the status of its cultural heritage, as he revealed that there are plans to make the Awori Day celebration a top notch event that will be recognised globally. He further stated that the one day festival will enhance the status of Awori sons and daughters within Nigeria and in the Diaspora as well as reaffirm the prominent roles play by the Aworis in nation building across all facets of life.

While the Chairman of Awori Day Central Working Committee, Prince Adetunji Fadina, said the festival was part of efforts to showcase the rich culture and tourism products of Awori people and their contributions to tourism development of Lagos State to the world. He said the press conference was meant to update the public of the new approved date for the event and other relevant information about the festival. According to him, the festival which had earlier been slated for November 26 will now take place on December 11 at the Police College, Ikeja, noting that the organisers will ensure inclusive participation from all participants across the country and abroad.

