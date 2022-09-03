Lagos reiterates devotion to preservation of cultural heritage

Lagos State government has renewed its commitment to the preservation of cultural heritage in its effort at boosting the tourism sector, which is one of the focal points of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Agenda. This devotion was reiterated by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Femi Martins. He said while speaking on the state government’s support for Olokun Festival 2022. A support, which he said is informed by the need to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage and festivals.

Martins, who spoke during the Olokun Festival held at the Monarch Event CentrLekki Lagos, commended the convener of the festival, Yeye Lara Fashola-Fanimokun, for the renewed concept and innovation added to the annual event, especially the participation of tourists and cultural enthusiasts from different countries of the world.

He explained that culture and heritage occupy a prime place in the state’s Tourism Master Plan recently presented to tourism stakeholders by Sanwo-Olu while assuring that the government is committed to supporting every initiative directed towards the preservation of its cultural heritage. Also speaking, Yeye Fashola-Fanimokun informed participants that the festival was aimed at celebrating Yoruba rich cultural and spiritual heritage, pointing out that it is also a celebration of the Yoruba deity of great wealth and economic growth. She commended the efforts of the present administration at improving the tourism sector while she advised parents to always identify and cherish their culture and tradition in order to inculcate patriotic spirit in them.

