Lagos rejects plea bargain of chef who killed lawyer at Citiheights Hotel

The prosecution team of the Lagos State government Monday rejected the plea bargain agreement proposed by a 21-year-old chef, Joshua Usulor, who allegedly killed a lawyer at the Citiheights Hotel, Opebi, Lagos.
Usulor is standing trial for murder before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.
During Monday’s proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi informed the court that the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution has rejected the agreement.
“My lord, the defendant through his counsel Mr Spurgeon Ataene had applied for a plea bargain agreement proposing a sentence of 25 years imprisonment.
“Unfortunately, the plea bargain agreement has been rejected and we will proceed with the trial,” Bajulaiye-Bishi said.
The prosecutor informed the court that the Investigating Police Officer, Inspector John Babalola, in the case, was, however, unavailable to continue his testimony.
“The IPO is not around, he is on an official assignment, on the next adjourned date, he will continue his evidence,” she said.
Meanwhile, according to the prosecution, the defendant, a esident of No. 30, Fadiya St., Ketu, Lagos had on January 26, 2019, murdered Mrs Feyisayo Obot in the room she had lodged at the Citiheights Hotel.

