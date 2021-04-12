Law

Lagos rejects plea bargain of chef who killed lawyer at hotel

The prosecution team of the Lagos State Government has rejected the plea bargain agreement proposed by a 21-year-old chef, Joshua Usulor, who allegedly killed a lawyer at Citiheights Hotel, Opebi, Lagos. Usulor is standing trial for murder before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

 

At the last proceedings, prosecuting lawyer, Mrs. O. A Bajulaiye-Bishi informed the courtthattheLagosStateDirectorateof Public Prosecution has rejected the agreement.

 

She said: “My lord, the defendant through his counsel, Mr. Spurgeon Ataene, had applied for a plea bargain agreement proposing a sentence of 25-years imprisonment.

 

“Unfortunately, the plea bargain agreement has been rejected and we will proceed with the trial”.

 

The prosecutor further informed the court that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Inspector John Babalola, in the case, was not available to continue his testimony. “The IPO is not around, he is on an official assignment.

 

On the next adjourned date, he will continue his evidence,” she said. The matter was consequently adjourned by Justice Taiwo to April 28 for continuation of trial. The defendant, a resident of No. 30, Fadiya St., Ketu, Lagos was alleged to have on January 26, 2019, murdered one,

 

Feyisayo Obot, in the room she had lodged at the Citiheights Hotel. Usulor who was also a lodger in the hotel had allegedly gone into Obot’s room to rob her to offset his outstanding hotel bills.

 

The defendant had allegedly murdered Obot, a lawyer and mother of two, during the robbery by slitting her throat. Obot who worked with an Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) called Save the Children, was said to be in Lagos for a few days to write a project management examination. She was allegedly killed on the day she was due to checkout of the hotel.

