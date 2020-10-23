Top Stories

Lagos relaxes curfew

The Lagos State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state in the wake of the degeneration of the #EndSARS protest.
The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the relaxation of the curfew on Friday.
The relaxation begins from Saturday.
The curfew will now be from 6pm to 8am, while residents of the state can go about their businesses from 8am to 6pm.
The curfew was imposed on October 20, 2020.
The Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, on his Twitter handle said: “Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu relaxes the statewide curfew from Saturday to 8am to 6pm in the evening.”

