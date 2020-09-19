Lagos releases 2020/2021 academic session calendar as schools reopen Sept. 21

Following the announcement to reopen schools in the state, the Lagos State government, through the state’s Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance Saturday released the approved school calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.

The Federal Government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country in March following the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Lagos State government, however, announced phased reopening of schools in the state few weeks ago, especially for Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School (SS 2) students in the first phase.

According to the time table, Head, Public Affairs, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Olaniran Emmanuel public and private secondary and primary schools in the state are to resume for first term on Monday, September 21, 2020, while the term runs through Friday, December 18,

The second term is expected to begin on Monday, January 3, 2021 and ends on Friday, April 16; and students will resume for the third term on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 while the term will close on Friday August 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, urged school managements to put in place and ensure qualitative health and safety plans that will help in protecting the students, teachers and workers as schools reopen in the state.

She, however, asked all public and private schools across the state to adhere strictly to the harmonised school calendar, saying: “It is not enough to reopen schools, but to keep staying opened since some schools all over the world had to shut down after reopening due to spike in the coronavirus pandemic. All schools must make efforts to comply with these requirements, not just for the improvement of the overall school operations but for safe reopening for academic activities to support the Lagos State Government quest for a full return.”

As part of plans for the phased reopening of school, Seriki-Ayeni advised schools managers to embrace a flexible teaching and learning plans where students and teachers who feel sick could teach or learn from home via available online platforms, insisting that schools must strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection in their school.

