Lagos Releases Identities Of Three Convicted Sex Offenders

Three adult males who were found guilty of various sexual offences in Lagos were on Monday profiled by the Lagos State Government.

The state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency revealed the identities of the culprits in a statement published via its official Twitter account, @Lagosdsva.

The agency, in the message, stated that “Justice has been served,” adding that it was giving an “update on publication of details of sex convicts as maintained by Lagos State.”

The publication’s data include the sex offenders’ names and images, the nature of their offences, and the length of the sentence imposed by the courts.

Idowu Daniel, one of the offenders, is said to have been found guilty of sexual assault and given a seven-year prison term.

The agency wrote, “Idowu Daniel whose picture appears here was convicted for the offence of sexual assault and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at the Lagos State High Court.”

The second offender, Moses Olawale, was reportedly convicted of sexual assault by penetration and was sentenced to 37 years imprisonment.

The third offender, Akin Isaac, was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment after he was convicted of defilement.

The agency asked the public to continue seeking justice for victims of domestic and sexual assault.

“Let us continue to demand justice for survivors,” it added.

The agency declared in May 2022 that it would begin disclosing information about sexual offenders.

The action, according to the agency’s executive secretary, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, was made to support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s policy of having zero tolerance for any kind of domestic or sexual abuse.

She said, “This is in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly Section 42, which provides that the agency is to periodically publish details of sex convicts in the state.

As further provided in the law, the details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the websites of the state government, the Ministry of Justice, and the agency.

“Letters of advisory have been issued to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.”

The agency then released information about two sex offenders who had received life sentences.

They included the defilement defendants Gbenga Olasunkanmi and Bashiru Obasekere.