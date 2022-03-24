Business

Lagos remains investors' preferred destination, accounts for over 90% FDI Q4, 2021

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

Lagos State remained the investors’ preferred  choices of destination in the fourth quarter of 2021, accounting for  $1.98 billion (90.66 ) of the total investment inflows of $6.7 billion in fourth quarter of  2021, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Thursday.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) came next to Lagos with an investment inflow valued at $170.55m (7.80 per cent) into  Nigerian economy.

NBS data put the total investment inflows into the Nigerian economy in the quarter referenced at $6.7 billion .

Inflows from investors declined in the second quarter to $875.62 million before rising again to $1.73 billion in the third quarter of last year.

The upward trend in investment inflow continued in the fourth quarter of last year with about  $2.18 billion. The rise in foreign exchange in the fourth quarter represents an increase of $456 million or 26.35 per cent.

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020, the investments made in the economy increased by 109.28 per cent from $1.04 billion.

The largest amount of investment inflows by type was received through ‘Other Investment,’ which accounted for 54.24 per cent ($1.18 billion).

This was followed by Portfolio Investment with 29.39 per cent ($642.87 million) while Foreign Direct Investment amounted to 16.38 per cent ($358.23 million) of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Disaggregated by sectors, the report stated that capital importation into tanning had the highest inflow of $645.59 million amounting to 29.51 per cent of total capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $360.06 million (16.46 per cent) and the electrical sector with $325.55 million (14.88 per cent).

The report revealed that Mauritius ranked top as source of capital imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a value of $611.45 million, accounting for 27.95 per cent.

This was followed by the United States of America and the Republic of South Africa valued at $321.03 million (14.67 per cent) and $285.83 million (13.07 per cent) respectively.

In terms  of total investment inflows by banks,  Eco Bank Plc. ranked highest in the fourth quarter of 2021 with $708.58 million (32.39 per cent).

This was followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank with $453.82 million (20.74 per cent) and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. with $284.6 million (13.01 per cent).

 

Reporter

