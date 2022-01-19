Lagos reminds employers of January deadline to file tax returns

As the new year begins, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reminded businesses and employers of labour of their statutory obligation to file annual income tax returns pursuant to Section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended). The Act stipulates January 31 as the deadline for filing of annual income tax returns, failing which penalty accrues.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, urged all businesses and employers of labour resident within Lagos State to file their annual income tax returns on or before January 31, 2022, to avoid payment of penalties as well as other statutory sanctions. The only available platform for filing of annual income tax returns in Lagos State is the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax. lirs.net.

The e-Tax portal is built for convenience of taxpayers, is easy, convenient and safe. All businesses and employers of labor are advised to use the e-Tax portal to file their returns. Taxpayer ID of all employees is compulsory for the annual income tax returns to be successful filed on the e-Tax portal. Therefore, all employees and taxable persons within the State are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) and file their individual annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...