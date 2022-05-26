Metro & Crime

Lagos renews war on open defecation, targets 2025 for eradication

Muritala Ayinla

 

Muritala Ayinla

Worried  by the growing and disturbing cases of open defecation across the state, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to renew the war against the practice, warning that perpetrators would be brought to book.

New Telegraph learnt that the renewed campaign was borne by Nigeria’s unfortunate position among top countries with the highest number of people practicing open defecation estimated at 46 million persons.

But speaking at the South West State Zonal Review Meeting on Clean Nigeria: “Use the Toilet”, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello  said the state is setting the pace through various initiatives to meet the 2025 ODF target.

Bello reiterated the state government’s commitment towards making the state open defecation Free by 2025 in line with the National programme tagged “Clean Nigeria: Use The Toilet Campaign’’ initiated in 2019.

He said the campaign is aimed at mobilizing high level political support, resources and the entire populace towards building a new culture of safe and sustainable sanitation, to achieve the target of making Nigeria Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025.

In his remarks, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu said the review meeting has brought together the state’s focal officers for the Clean Nigeria Campaign and other organisations who are charged with delivering sanitation and hygiene services across the 6 States within the South-west.

He informed that the Federal Minister of Water Resources has been leading the drive to ensure the Nigeria meet the Water, Sanitation Hygiene  (WASH) indicators for the Sustainable Development Goal SDG 6.

He, however, commended the Lagos State Government for taking the lead to host the 1st State zonal review meeting for the South West.

 

Reporter

