Lagos reports 4,860 cases of domestic violence, others

The Lagos State government yesterday said a total of 4,860 cases of domestic violence, rape, sexual assaults and others have been reported in the state in the last 10 months. The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, disclosed this at a news conference commemorating the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, September, 2022, in Ikeja. The figures are between the period of September 1, 2021 and July 31 this year.

Giving a breakdown, Onigbanjo said there were 2,029 cases of domestic violence; 65 cases of rape; 40 cases of sexual assault; 10 cases of attempted rape; five cases of sexual assault by penetration; 73 threats to life and 488 others, such as separation, neglect, among others. Others included 113 child abuse/physical assaults, 194 defilement cases, 15 defilement/ molestationbyminortominor, 105 child labour, abduction neglect and 145 sexual harassment/ molestation cases. The attorney general added that a total of 1,578 children had experienced emotional abuse, adding that 55 per cent of these children had been taken through counselling programmes to ensure they are able to psychologically deal with the events they had witnessed.

