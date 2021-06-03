Metro & Crime

Lagos rescues 11-year-old girl assaulted by dad, 61

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and John Chikezie Comment(0)

Directorate of Citizens Rights, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, has rescued an 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly assaulted by her father. The minor was rescued after a neighbour at a street in Ikosi- Ketu, Lagos made a call to the Directorate of Citizens Rights.

The Director, Citizens Rights, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odusanya, said officials of the Ministry of Justice discovered that the assault on the girl occurred on several occasions before it was reported to the authorities. She said: “The good neighbour stated that the 61-year-old man, who lost his wife, the mother of the victim, but had remarried, was always in the habit of assaulting the victim and her sibling, a two-year-old boy.”

The director explained that the officials of Child Protection Unit, the state Ministry of Youth and Social Development, had taken the alleged perpetrator to the police for further investigations. On her part, the Director, Child Protection Unit, Mrs. Olubukayo Odukoya, said the victim would be taken to a government facility for rehabilitation

Our Reporters

