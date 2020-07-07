Metro & Crime

Lagos rescues 16-year-old COVID-19 positive mother

Muritala Ayinla Lagos State government has rescued a 16-yearold mother, Aishat, who tested positive for coronavirus after she was delivered of a baby girl.

 

A video had gone viral on social media last week about the 16-year-old mother, Aishat. Following the development, the state Ministry of Youths and Social Development and the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) teamed up to support both the mother and child.

 

The Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, said the mother and the child would be placed in an appropriate shelter where they would have access to adequate care.

 

He commended the welfare team for saving both the mother and the child and for the quality healthcare provided for the duo. Dawodu, however, advised parents to always take good care of their children especially the female folks who, according to him, are vulnerable to different vices in the society most importantly, at this period when rape has been on the increase.

 

The commissioner also advised parents to henceforth desist from handing over their children to strangers who take them to cities and use them as housemaids or for other unscrupulous purposes.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Yewande Fadulugba, restated the commitment of the ministry to the safety of every child in the state regardless of tribe, location or status.

