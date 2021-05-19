News

Lagos rescues 223 street children, 425 others

Posted on

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has rescued no fewer than 223 street children in the state in the last two years. The state government said it also rescued 425 other people suffering from physical abuse, sexual abuse, defilement, neglect and emotional abuse in the metropolis, adding that 21 of these children were lost and found by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in the state, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, disclosed this at the presentation of the scorcard of his ministry to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration as it tried to address issues of begging and destitution in the state. According to him, the figure represented 170 boys and 53girls that wererescued inthe state, adding that the rescued children had been restored to theirfamiliesafterundergoing vocational training. Dawodu said: “A total number of 3,041 beggars, destitute, mentally-challenged people and street children, were rescued off the streets of Lagos.

“A total number of 1,408 people, fully rehabilitated, were released to their families for re-integration; also during special operation, a total of 223 street children were rescued that included 170 boys and 53 girls. “The ministry carried out its restoration services through psychological, cognitive, emotional social and vocational skills while the medical team from the ministry of health also provided medication therapy management. “The Lagos State government has restated its commitment to addressing issues of child neglect and ensuring proper as well as adequate maintenance in investigating cases of those who have been abused to ensure that such victims get justice.’’

