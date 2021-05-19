News

Lagos rescues 425 children, others from abuses, neglect

…Evacuates 3,041 beggars, destitute perspons

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that a total number of 425 children and other residents suffering from abuses, neglect, were rescued in the state in the last two years.

Among those rescued were 170 boys and 53 girls that were rescued in the state. The rescued children have therefore been restored to their families after undergoing vocational trainings.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu disclosed this during his presentation of the scorecard of the ministry to commemorate the 2nd year in office of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

A total number of 3,041 beggars/destitute/ mentally challenged people and street children were rescued off the streets of Lagos.

