Lagos rescues 425 children, others from abuses, neglect

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that a total number of 425 children and other residents suffering from abuses, neglect, were rescued in the state in the last two years.

Among those rescued were 170 boys and 53 girls that were rescued in the state. The rescued children have therefore been restored to their families after undergoing vocational trainings.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu disclosed this during his presentation of the scorecard of the ministry to commemorate the 2nd year in office of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

A total number of 3,041 beggars/destitute/ mentally challenged people and street children were rescued off the streets of Lagos.

Dawodu stated, “A total number of 1,408 rehabilitatees were released to their family for re-intergration. During special operation, a total of 223 street children rescued; 170 boys and 53 girls.

“The ministry carried out its restoration services through psychological, cognitive emotional social and vocational skills and also the medical team from the ministry of health provided medication therapy management.

“The Lagos State Government has restated its committment to addressing issues of neglect of Child and ensuring proper as well as adequate maintenance in investigating cases of those who have been abused to ensure victims get justice.

Dawodu said the mandate of the Ministry is to create an enabling environment that promotes Youth and Social Development services that give succor to the Vulnerable driven by highly committed and motivated personnel.

Dawodu said the correctional and elderly care services of the Ministry are aimed at preventing relapse, rehabilitating and integrating offenders for behavioral modifications.

