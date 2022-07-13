Lagos Residents Cry Out to NEMA: ‘We’re tired of picking corpses from canal’

The raining season which brings joy and freshness has sadly become a season where residents in a Lagos community pick up corpses and business owners dread so much. The community where picking up of corpses has become a yearly ritual is the Ilo-Boundary Ajegunle community in the Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) – a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states at the toll gate, Sango along the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway. That the residents do not look forward to the rainy season is an understatement as their problem is flooding caused by rain which has defiled all self-help interventions they have embarked upon and has, according to them, caused several deaths by drowning. The residents and business owners have not kept quiet about the flooding which has caused the link bridge between the two states to gradually wash away. Flood threat A visit to the community revealed that constant flooding had pulled down the parts of the sides of the bridge while the canal walls have widened thereby narrowing the nearby street and markets. The residents said in May, the flood killed a meat seller identified as Mathew Omiyale, while a wife of the Community Development Association Chairman and eight others, whose identities could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, were swept away in the flood and found dead the next day. “We are tired of picking corpses from the canal, NEMA should help us,” were the words on the lips of the residents when officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) visited the area last Tuesday to assess the state of the canal and link bridge. Mr Jimoh Folajimi, a resident while speaking on the self-help measures the residents embarked upon to ameliorate the flooding, said the inhabitants and business owners have spent millions of naira to fix the canal to no avail; while their several letters to the Lagos State Government have not received the desired response. He said: “You can see that the canal is getting wider by the day. It’s gradually eating into the road leading to the community and washing off foundations of buildings and the two markets close to it. Residents in houses close to the canal are living in fear as their houses and businesses can be washed away at any time it rains while others have moved away. We have spent more than N5 million to sand-fill the canal to no avail. We have used drums as barges but they were all washed away. Instead, the canal has continued to widen with each rain that falls and its subsequent flooding which in May caused the death of a meat seller identified as Mathew and the wife of a Community Development Association chairman and several others have died in the past after they were swept into the flooded canal during heavy downpours.” Alhaji Kassim Omiyale, the uncle of the late Mathew, described how he died. Butcher’s untimely death He said: “Mathew was just two years old when his parents gave him to me to train in the butchering and meat selling business. He was working and selling meat on that fateful day in the Ilo-Boundary Abbatoir market close to the canal when suddenly the rain started falling. As we all scampered for safety, he was running away from the raging flood but the water swept him away. We recovered his corpse in the canal the next day. “On that day Mathew died, I learnt that eight other people were swept away in the flood. We reported Mathew’s death to the police and our Baale (Chief) but nothing came out of it. Mathew’s death was avoidable if the govern ment had listened to our pleas to fix the canal. We need help urgently. Anytime rain is about to fail, all the traders would have to start packing their wares and our customers will flee before the rain starts, if not, the water will surely sweep away people who are not fast enough”. Children swept away Alhaji Suraju Ojikuto, the Chairman of the Abattoir in the Ilo- Boundary Ajegunle community, said it rained heavily during a certain day and three children returning home from school fell when a portion of the canal wall collapsed. “The children were swept away into the flooded canal. Fortunately, some of our meat sellers standing by saw what happened and they quickly jumped into the floodwater and rescued the children. The rain has started again and the flood is sweeping people to their graves. Mathew until his drowning was our member. His death is painful because it could have been avoided if the government had listened to us to fix the canal. What we observed is that anytime we raise the alarm through the media, the Lagos State Government will send engineers and tractors to the canal but shortly after, the engineers will move their equipment and tractors away without doing anything and giving us any explanation. “We need help from NEMA. This is a major disaster waiting to happen because if it continues like this, these corpses we are picking up will become thousands. Is that when the government will see the dire situation we are in? Is it when the entire community is under water that the Lagos State Government we are paying tax to will take action? Is one life not precious? Eight people were killed by the flood the day Mathew drowned and each year several deaths have been recorded here.” A policeman stationed at the toll gate and whose identity cannot be revealed as he is not authorized to speak, told NEMA officials who visited the community about the flooding in the area. He said: “There was a day that rain was falling. There was this young man who was not familiar with the area so as he attempted to cross the bridge during the rain, he got swept away in the flood.” Chairman’s lamentation Lamenting, the Chairman, Community Development Association, Ilo Ajegunle Boundary, Pastor Jeremiah Omomogbe said: “We have over 100,000 residents and the canal is in bad shape now. We have written letters to the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and they have been here to assess it. They drew a plan on paper that they will soon start work. They came with their equipment and left. I have taken more than 20 letters to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the ministry.” Investigation revealed that a portion of the Folashade Tinubu Market at the Ojokoro end of the bridge has been consumed by erosion forcing traders to relocate from the market due to fear of being swept away. Market threatened Chief Mrs Bose Ibrahim the leader of the Folashade Market, Ilo Oja said: “This market was given to the traders by Folashade Tinubu. She bought five plots of land and gave them out for market but flooding from the dredging of the canal is washing away the market. We loaded five lorry loads of sand daily to stop the erosion to no avail. The situation is beyond us and the government needs to intervene urgently to save our livelihood, but for more than four years, nothing has been done.” Visit to NEMA office In trying to find ways to get the government to fix the canal, the residents visited the NEMA office in Lagos and brought the officials to their community to have a firsthand look of the situation. It was learnt that the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Lagos State, led by the spokesperson Southwest Zone Mr. Ibrahim Farinlonye, visited the canal in the Ilo-Boundary Ajegunle community on Tuesday to pay an on the spot assessment of the canal and link bridge. Farinlonye, who held a meeting with the two communities leaders, market men and women, the heads (Baales) of the two communities where the canal is, expressed sadness over the drowning of the victims and he assured that the agency’s assessment of the situation will be communicated to the appropriate authorities. “This is the work of the Federal Ministry of Works, the Federal Ministry of the Environment and the Lagos State Government. It is more of an ecological problem. Immediately we were informed of the canal, we left whatever we were doing and rushed down to assess it. The community members we spoke with said people drown in the canal when it rains. Although this is not our work, we will draw the attention of the relevant authorities so as to find a lasting solution to the problem,” he said. Community’s appreciation Commenting on the meeting with NEMA officials, a community leader, Alhaji Nojeem Sodiq said: “We appreciate the NEMA officials for coming. Is not as if we have not been talking but Mr. Farinlonye, who led them, said this is the first time they are being made aware of the plight of the community. He told us that the corpses should have been retrieved by them. That their work is responding when disaster happens but he added that they will assess the situation and send a report on it to the appropriate authorities. We thank him and his team for coming.”

