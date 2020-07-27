Lagos residents get NGOs, NHRC’s free legal service

The Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE) in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ROLAC) of the British Council in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have embarked on a project of community sensitisation and provision of free legal aid clinics to vulnerable persons in Nigeria, particularly in Ikeja Local government Area.

The sensitization project, which tookplaceattheNHRC’sofficelocated at 20 Olurunimbe street, Wemabod Estate, off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja was tagged “Improving Access to Legal Advice and Services for vulnerable persons in Nigeria.”

The major focus of the legal aid clinic project is the provision of legal assistance to women, children and people living with disabilities: with the volunteer assistance of lawyers under the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) and other volunteers.

According to the Lagos State Coordinator of NHRC, Mr Lucas Koyejo, the project is designed to organize awareness and legal aid clinics to vulnerable persons in communities around Lagos who may be in conflict with the COVID- 19 lockdown policies of the government.

Koyejo said: “The objective of the project is to establish a network of Police Duty Solicitors and Volunteers as a mechanism for provision of free legal services in police stations and at community level.”

