Lagos residents to pay N200/N250 for train tickets, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday disclosed that residents and commuters will pay between N200 and N250 for train ticket when the rail service of the state becomes operational. The governor made this known during a Channel Television programme monitored in Lagos. He was speaking on his administration’s plan for transportation in the New Year, saying that the vision of his government is to reduce traffic and the time commuters spend on the road. On the metro rail project, he said the government will make the ticket fare affordable for residents.

“Time is money and we need to move millions of people in Lagos from one corridor to another. The vision is to reduce travel time and gridlock on the road,” he said. “And to do a better journey planning, where you can predict pretty much, this journey will take you 25 minutes, 30 minutes, not the one you get lost on the road that we have now and you are there for two, three hours. “I don’t think the citizens will be breaking their backs. It will be affordable; N200, N250. It probably won’t be more than that. “I really cannot say because the fare structure will be where you are joining to where you are hopping off. Typically, it won’t be more than what you are running on your BRT lines today. It certainly cannot be more than that. For it to be accessible, affordability is critical for people to make it a better option.

“Now, it is quicker instead of you staying one hour on the road, it’s going to take you 20 minutes which comes with a lot of benefits. Affordability is critical; it’s not going to be in the thousands. So, you will still be in your regular N200, N300 per journey and that is what we are looking at.

