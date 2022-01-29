News

Lagos residents to pay N200/N250 for train tickets, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday disclosed that residents and commuters will pay between N200 and N250 for train ticket when the rail service of the state becomes operational. The governor made this known during a Channel Television programme monitored in Lagos. He was speaking on his administration’s plan for transportation in the New Year, saying that the vision of his government is to reduce traffic and the time commuters spend on the road. On the metro rail project, he said the government will make the ticket fare affordable for residents.

“Time is money and we need to move millions of people in Lagos from one corridor to another. The vision is to reduce travel time and gridlock on the road,” he said. “And to do a better journey planning, where you can predict pretty much, this journey will take you 25 minutes, 30 minutes, not the one you get lost on the road that we have now and you are there for two, three hours. “I don’t think the citizens will be breaking their backs. It will be affordable; N200, N250. It probably won’t be more than that. “I really cannot say because the fare structure will be where you are joining to where you are hopping off. Typically, it won’t be more than what you are running on your BRT lines today. It certainly cannot be more than that. For it to be accessible, affordability is critical for people to make it a better option.

“Now, it is quicker instead of you staying one hour on the road, it’s going to take you 20 minutes which comes with a lot of benefits. Affordability is critical; it’s not going to be in the thousands. So, you will still be in your regular N200, N300 per journey and that is what we are looking at.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NPA generates N884.74bn in 3 years

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…pays N255.2bn into Consolidated Account   The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) generated N884.74billion revenue between January 2018 and June 2021. Also, the authority contributed N255.2billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account (CRF) between 2014 and 2018.   2018, the authority collected N284.36billion 2019, N280.3 billion; 2020, N303.58 billion and 163.5billion between January and June 2021. […]
News

UN: Rape now another pandemic in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The United Nations Women’s Office has described the persistent rape of women and girls and other gender-based violence in Nigeria as a “shadow pandemic” that must be tackled from all angles.   This is coming on the heels of a worrisome report by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu that 717 rape cases […]
News

Russian investors eye Nigeria’s oil, gas sector, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government’s bid to woo foreign investors to invest in the economy is yielding results as some Russian investors have expressed their willingness to invest in Nigeria’s oil and gas, mineral development, security and financing technology sectors of the economy to boost GDP. A 16-man delegation from Russia, representing different companies stated this during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica