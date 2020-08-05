Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Charge

Metro & Crime

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge.
The state government disclosed that the decision for the review was to reduce the financial pressure on Lagosians relating to land use.
In a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, explained that “In 2018, there was an increase in Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this shock had a sporadic increase in Land Use Charge payable by property owners.
“In view of the aforementioned, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of Land Use Charge to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation”.

 

