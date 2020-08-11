News

Lagos rewards outstanding workers, tasks 400 officers on image laundry

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

LagosStateCommissioner forInformationandStrategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho has charged over 400 Public Affairs Officers across different Ministries, Departments and Agencies,

 

MDAs of the state to continue to portray the state government in good light. Speaking while honouring outstanding in line with the reward system in place in the Lagos State Public Service, Omotosho commended image makers of the government for discharging their duties meritoriously in their respective places of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

 

The award which was in Senior and Management categories was won by the Public Affairs Officer attached to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Ayodele- Ayomilelyi Afuwape and his counterpart in Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Mrs. Bola Ajao respectively.

 

The Commissioner encouraged the outstanding officers to be inspired by the recognition and aim for greater accomplishments in their duty posts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Presidency names Umar as acting EFCC chair

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Suspended chair may face prosecution There were indications, yesterday, that the presidency has directed the Director of Operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mohammed Umar, to assume duties as the Acting chairman of the anti-graft agency. This comes on the heels of the arrest and suspension of the Acting Chairman of […]
News

Bayelsa govt. charges teachers, parents to take responsibility

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As schools resume on Wednesday across the country, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has charged teachers, parents and students to take responsibility to avoid further spread of the Corona Virus disease. Inugurating a special committee monitoring committee on Tuesday in Yenagoa to ensure the safe reopening of schools across the state, the governor said that […]
News

Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election,   INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: