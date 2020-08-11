Lagos rewards outstanding workers, tasks 400 officers on image laundry

LagosStateCommissioner forInformationandStrategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho has charged over 400 Public Affairs Officers across different Ministries, Departments and Agencies,

MDAs of the state to continue to portray the state government in good light. Speaking while honouring outstanding in line with the reward system in place in the Lagos State Public Service, Omotosho commended image makers of the government for discharging their duties meritoriously in their respective places of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

The award which was in Senior and Management categories was won by the Public Affairs Officer attached to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Ayodele- Ayomilelyi Afuwape and his counterpart in Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Mrs. Bola Ajao respectively.

The Commissioner encouraged the outstanding officers to be inspired by the recognition and aim for greater accomplishments in their duty posts.

