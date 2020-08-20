News

Lagos Rice Mill to create 250,000 jobs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Government yesterday said that its multi-billion naira 32-metric tonnes per hour rice mill at Imota would create no fewer than 250,000 jobs across the country. The state government said the rice mill which was acclaimed to be the fourth largest rice mill in the world, would crash the price of local rice production when completed and functional by December this year.

Speaking during inspection of the world-class rice mill by members of the Lagos State Assembly House Committee on Agriculture, Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Bisola Olusanya said that the rice mill had attained 85 per cent completion level compared to 15 per cent when the administration assumed office in May 2015. The Acting Commissioner said the mill, when operational, will generate over 250,000 jobs in both the upstream and downstream sectors of the rice valuechain as the multi-million naira project would also ensure steady supply of freshly processed rice of about 2.4 million bags of 50kg per annum to Lagosians.

Olusanya, who said that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu would ensure the project would not become a white elephant, urged Lagosians to be patient as price would become more affordable to millions of residents. According to her the project would begin to serve its purpose by December as effort had been put into backward integration along the rice value-chain to ensure an adequate supply of paddy to the mill for smooth operations.

