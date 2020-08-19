Metro & Crime

Lagos Rice Mill to cushion COVID-19 Effect with 250,000 jobs

As more Nigerians lament over increasing rate of unemployment worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State government on Wednesday said that its multi-billion naira 32-metric tonnes per hour rice mill at Imota will create 250,000 jobs across the country.
The state government, said the rice mill, which is acclaimed to be the fourth largest rice mill in the world, would crash the price of local rice production when completed and functional by December this year.
Speaking during the inspection of the world-class rice mill by the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly House Committee on Agriculture, the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Bisola Olusanya said that the rice mill had attained 85 per cent completion level compared to 15 per cent when the administration assumed office in May 2015.
The Acting Commissioner said the mill, when operational, will generate over 250,000 jobs in both the upstream and downstream sectors of the rice value chain, adding that the multi-million naira project would also ennsure steady supply of freshly processed rice of about 2.4 million bags of 50kg per annum to Lagosians.
Olusanya said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would do everything possible that the project does not become a white elephant project, urging Lagosians to be patient as price of rice would soon become more affordable to millions of residents.
According to her the project would beging to serve its purpose by December 2020, adding that effective efforts had been put into backward integration along the rice value chain to ensure an adequate supply of paddy to the mill for smooth operations.
On his part, the House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Hon. Kehinde Joseph charged the contractor and the Ministry of Agriculture to brace up in order to meet the December target completion.

