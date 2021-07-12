Lagos: Robbers kill policeman trying to rescue victims

Armed robbers have killed a mobile policeman, identified simply as Buba, for allegedly killing their colleague at Orile, Mile 2 area of the Lagos metropolis.

The armed robbers were also angry that Buba prevented them from operating in the area. The incident occurred on Thursday, about 7pm.

The mobile policeman was in a plaza where he was working when a woman, whose husband and others were being attacked by armed robbers, rushed to call Buba to rescue the victims. Buba reportedly killed one of the robbers about a week earlier.

A witness, who gave his name as Abdullahi, said the woman had earlier called two policemen guarding a bank but they refused to help the victims. Abdullahi said that thereafter, the woman ran to Buba for assistance.

He said: “Buba then left his post and followed the woman to rescue her husband and other victims from the armed robbers. When he got to the scene, the mobile policeman shot at the robbers, the bullets didn’t penetrate their bodies.

The robbers also shot at him but it didn’t penetrate his body either. But the robbers hit a plank on Buba’s head from behind and he fell down. “Immediately, he fell down.

They started hitting him with the plank. Out of fear, nobody could move close to the scene. After the robbers had succeeded in killing him, they went back to robbing people. They mounted a roadblock around Coker and Odunade area and robbed innocent motorists and passers-by of their valuables.”

Abdulahi added that after the armed robbers had left, some good Samaritans rushed Buba to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

A resident of the area, who didn’t want his name in print, said the criminals operated unchallenged for hours despite a ‘safe our soul’ message sent to the Orile Police Station and some policemen who were on a “stopand- search” duty at Coker bus stop. According to him, none of the policemen responded to the distress call

