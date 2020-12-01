Lagos: Robbers stab 35-year-old man to death, steal phone

Victim’s wedding fixed for next year –Cousin

Armed robbers yesterday stabbed a 35-yearold man to death at the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State.

The robbers reportedly murdered the victim, Adeniji Samson, for refusing to release his phone to them.

It was learnt that Samson was about 6am at Rogo bus stop, while on his way to attend a job interview. “He was dragging his phone with the robbers when he was asked to give it to them,” a witness said.

The victim was said to have screamed and called for help from residents of the area to come to his rescue, but for fear of being attacked none of the residents came out. “Adeniji later died on the spot when nobody could come to his rescue. His body was on the spot before his family members came to evacuate his remains.

“We want security at Fagba, Iju and its environs. This is not the first time we are witnessing such an incident in this area,” the witness said. Samson’s cousin, who gave her name as Foluke, said it was an unfortunate incident.

According to her, the victim was going for an interview when he was attacked by the hoodlums. She said: “He just got the invitation last week; he was going for the interview when the unfortunate incident happened.

We didn’t know about the incident on time, it was some neigh- bours who were going to work that saw his remains and then rushed back home to inform us. When we got to the scene, there was blood over his body.

“He was stabbed on the head, chest and thigh. We want enough police patrol in our area. He was an easy going person. I am going to miss him.

This world is temporary; someone I saw on Sunday. We were together all through, playing; now he is no more.” Foluke added that Samson was planning to get married next year. She said: “He also has an aged mother. We are all seriously in grief.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that some of the hoodlums whose shanties were demolished at Fagba by the Lagos State Task Force (Environmental Unit) on Saturday have started rebuilding the illegal structures.

The rebuilding started barely 48 hours after the shanties and makeshift buildings were demolished. A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print, said it was a surprise to see the hoodlums rebuild their shanties and makeshifts two days after the task force left the area.

The source said the only way to dislodge the hoodlums from Fagba was to relocate the Abattoir to another place. He said: “After the clash between the Hausa and Yoruba, the hoodlums have taken over the rail line at Fagba, smoking Indian hemp. We dare not walk freely at night and come out early in the morning without being robbed.”

When contacted, the task force Director of Information, Mr. Taofeeq Adebayo, said it was true that the hoodlums were rebuilding their shanties and makeshifts. He said: “We are not going to relent; we are going to pull the structures down.

We are also going to partner other security agencies like the Neighbourhood Watch and others to monitor the hoodlums and prevent them from rebuilding their structures.

“We are also going to engage the Seriki Hausa in the market. It is compulsory we pull down the illegal structures within the corridor.”

