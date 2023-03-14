Lagos: Sanwo-Olu, Adediran, Rhodes-Vivour in 3-horse race

Ahead of the governorship election in Lagos State, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the chances of the three frontline candidates: Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olajide Adediran of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of Labour Party (LP)

F ollowing the outcome of the presidential election in Lagos State, where the Labour Party (LP) defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the forthcoming governorship in the state has assumed a worrisome dimension. The campaigns leading to the exercise have shifted from issues and what the candidates are promising the electorate to tribalism and ethnicity, with many supporters of the leading political parties threatening one another. The exercise is considered a three-horse race with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olajide Adediran of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of Labour Party as the frontline candidates. In the past few weeks, the social media has been awash with clips, articles and comments of opposing supporters threatening each other, with most of them insisting that the non-indigenes have no right to determine who will be the next governor of Lagos State. There have also been reports of threats on the candidate of the Labour Party, Rhodes- Vivour, even as some asking him to step down from the race. Despite the threats and campaign of calumny against him, Rhodes-Vivour believe that Lagosians, especially the youth, who voted for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, during the February 25 election will also support his candidacy and vote out APC in the state. Unfortunately, since Nigeria’s independence, tribalism and ethnicity have been part of the structures of political parties in the country because it reduces the entire debate of good governance and candidates’ competence and antecedents to the ethnic group with the most population.

It is on record that since 1999, APC has never lost to another party in Lagos and the party is working hard to ensure the record is not broken on March 18. Before the presidential election, only APC and PDP were the two prominent candidates but the governorship candidate of the Labour Party has become a force to be reckoned with, riding on the popularity of Peter Obi. Despite the emergence of the Labour Party as a formidable force in recent months, governorship elections in Lagos State have always been between the ruling APC and the main opposition PDP. Since 1999, the state has been ruled by the progressives, from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and presently APC.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu took over power from Akinwunmi Ambode in 2019 after defeating several other candidates at the poll. However, his emergence as the candidate of the APC was beset by controversy and acrimony after the then governor, Ambode, was denied a second term ticket by the power brokers in the party, despite his popularity among the people of the state. It is fair to say that since assuming office in 2019, Sanwo- Olu has tried in several areas of infrastructural development across the state. His supporters say across the socio-economic strata of the metropolis, everyone can feel the governor’s impact. The governor eloquently distilled his THEME agenda. The acronym, THEMES, represents the six pillars of the state’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance. Today, water transportation has gained traction among the people in the coastal areas and hinterlands. The eight ferries locally constructed in Lagos are helping by scaling the capacity of indigenous craftsmen. In the last few months, the administration has launched eight units of additional ferries, named after prominent Lagosians including, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to complement the existing six ferries in the fleet of Lagos Ferry Service. Millions of Lagosians were treated for eye-related problems through the blindness prevention programme. Sensitisation on the control and prevention of HIV/AIDS was done through the Lagos State AIDS Control centre. During his tenure, partnership in health between the government and private sectors was greatly promoted. One of the projects which caught the World Health Organisation’s attention and placed Nigeria as the fourth-best country in the world was how Lagos State impressively curtailed the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Sanwo-Olu took mount-Vivour ed the saddle, refuse disposal and management were a huge challenge. Sanwo-Olu reorganised Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and empowered them to do their job.

Strength

Governor Sanwo-Olu may still leverage this structure to hold sway at the poll. He also has to his credit, policies and projects that may speak for him, for instance, the blue and red line railway projects. This is a laudable project that would change the face of transportation in the state with time. Furthermore, observers are of the opinion that Sanwo-Olu as an incumbent governor stands a better chance of re-election, considering the power of incumbency working for him. Perhaps, one major factor that could work in Sanwo-Olu favour is that he has more financial power than any of the opposition candidates and the fact that his political godfather, Tinubu, is now the President-elect. Pundits predict that Sanwo- Olu may take advantage of the popularity of APC in Lagos and as the ruling party both at the state and national levels to coast to victory.

Weakness

Observers believe that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration when compared with the two previous administrations in the state has not done well enough to deserve a second term. There is a feeling among the people that his administration, unlike the previous one, has done little in developing infrastructure in inner communities and remote parts of the state. Sanwo-Olu is not keeping eye on agencies in the state, some of them are gradually becoming authoritarian and pursuing their self-interest.

Furthermore, a tour across Lagos shows that most roads in remote parts of the state are in bad shape. There is growing resentment among Nigerians toward the perceived failure of the APC, especially at the federal level, occasioned by the high unemployment and poverty rate, especially among the youths.

Observers are of the opinion that this could affect the chances of APC’s candidates across Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. There is the thinking among some Lagosians that the revenues accruing to the government in the state are not being well utilised, as according to observers, going by the huge funds accruing to Lagos; the governor should have done more. One area that may also work against Sanwo-Olu is the multiple taxations going on in Lagos State. Analysts are of the view that Lagosians and Lagos’s businesses have been overburdened with taxes that are inimical to business growth. Also, one major concern for the governor ahead of the poll is the perception that he is not independent in the running of the affairs of the state. Opposition candidates could use this to campaign against him, which could affect voters’ perception of him.

Olajide Adediran

Since the advent of the current Fourth Republic in 1999, the PDP has tried unsuccessfully in winning Lagos State. Even in 2015, backed by the Federal Government, the PDP made severe inroads into Lagos, by winning a number of legislative seats at the state and federal levels, but the number one position still eluded them. However, ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial poll, there is a wave of optimism among party members, especially with the amendment of the Electoral Act to accommodate BVAS and the electronic transmission of results.

They say this could be their brightest chance to spring an upset and upstage the APC in Lagos. Party members have always alleged that in the past, they were rigged out in the state, while their votes were tampered with. They said the ruling party also devised measures to manipulate the system, part of which was intimidation of opposition party members across the state. Observers also said that the PDP has the best chance of defeating the Tinubu-backed APC in Lagos with the changes made to the 2022 Electoral Law.

Strength

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, unlike the previous candidates that have contested the gubernatorial ticket on the platform of the PDP in the state in recent years, is a grassroots politician who has structures across the state. As a former member of the APC in the state, he understands how the party operates, and the strengths and weaknesses of the Lagos APC and would be hoping to capitalize on this at the poll.

It is believed that Jandor has been building structures across the state in recent years in preparation to contest the number one political seat in the state with the formation of the Lagos4Lagos Movement. From Jandor Foundation, Ibeli Eko Forum to Lagos4Lagos Movement, it is believed that he has built structures in every ward and local government in the state through these groups. Another thing that may work in his favour is the support of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Observers believed that what may also work for Jandor and the PDP is that an average Lagosian wants a change of government in Lagos. The introduction of electronic transmission of results, just like in the Osun and Ekiti gubernatorial elections, perhaps, could play a key role in the outcome of the poll next year in Lagos. Pundits said Jandor in these regards has the upper hand to arm-twist the voters with these campaign messages of re-engineering the state in terms of human resources and fiscal policies for the benefit of the masses.

Weakness

There are increasing concerns among the people that perhaps, the perennial crisis which often surfaces during major elections and contributes to the PDP’s inability to win any major election in the state could resurface ahead of the 2023 general election. Already, some leaders of the party in the state like a former national zonal chairman of PDP, Chief Bode George and former deputy governor of the state, Kofoworola Bucknor, among others are obviously not in support of Jandor over the emergence of Funke Akindele as his running mate. Reports of internal wrangling among leaders of the party in the state, if not settled, could weaken Jandor’s chances of defeating the ruling party at the poll. Some pundits also say that Jandor’s choice of running mate may be his greatest undoing. They noted that street popularity most times, doesn’t translate to political value.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party candidate has expressed determination to change the leadership and the governance style in Lagos State. He is of the opinion that with the huge revenue accruing to the state monthly, the level of infrastructural development should not be where it is today. After failing to get the governorship ticket in the PDP, Rhodes-Vivour defected to the Labour Party and picked the gubernatorial ticket in a controversial circumstance. Although not seen as a major force to reckon with going into the gubernatorial election next year, observers have warned that he should not be underrated in the gubernatorial race, as he could capitalise on the popularity of Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and support from youths who are sympathetic to the #End- Sars protest.

In recent months, the Labour Party has become a formidable force to reckon with, which is challenging the dominance of the APC and PDP in the country. Since May this year, the party’s popularity, membership and support have increased tremendously as Obi, former governor of Anambra State, joined the party shortly after he quit the PDP in his bid to contest the nation’s number one seat. In the last few months, the party’s popularity among the youths, Nigerians, and influence on social media have towered significantly. Although some observers have said Rhodes-Vivour may be testing the waters because neither he nor Labour Party has a strong political structure in the state to challenge the candidates of the two major parties, he is very optimistic.

His performance in the 2019 senatorial election shows that the Labour Party candidate cannot be underrated in the gubernatorial race, having lost to his more established opponent by a slim margin. In the final result, Solomon Adeola, the APC candidate polled 323,817 against Rhodes- Vivour’s 243,516 votes.

The 40-year-old Rhodes-Vivour is the convener of the Civil Society Group, Nigerians Against GMO, an anti-GMO advocacy group fighting against the proliferation of Genetically modified foods in Nigeria. Their protest increased in 2016, following claims by Monsanto that GMOs are safe, tackling the then Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi Adesina, as well as the multinational company.

Strength

The growing popularity of the Labour Party and the Obidient Movement across the country, especially in Lagos State is there for anyone to see. In recent months, hundreds of youths who want to change the narrative have joined the movement, disenchanted with the failure of governance in Nigeria. There is no doubt that Rhodes- Vivour poses a threat to other candidates if he can capitalise on the growing number of the Obidient supporters who would form the bulk of the voting population in 2023 polls. Some pundits say he has age, to his advantage and youths, who are yearning for system change due to the perceived failure of the ruling party in Lagos State, could vote for him.

Weakness

The Labour Party candidate is not a force in Lagos politics; it does not also have the popular support and grassroots structure across the state that could win the governorship election. Although he hails from a popular family in Lagos, pundits say that may not give him any significant advantage over his opponents.

He is seen in some quarters as a candidate that was brought by the power brokers to scuttle the chances of others. However, observers say Rhodes-Vivour, may not have the financial war chest unlike the APC and the PDP candidates, but he will definitely enjoy the comradeship support from aggrieved groups in the PDP and Lagos at large. With the election in top gear, Lagosians are anxiously waiting for the candidates to present their manifestos and how they will transform Lagos State into the desired mega city.

