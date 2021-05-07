Lagos: Sanwo-Olu walks the talk on THEMES agenda

It is a season of project commissioning and groundbreaking ceremonies in Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwa-Olu intensifies implementation of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda as part of activities marking his second year in office. Muritala Ayinla reports

At a time when the cries of economic hardship and insecurity are becoming too loud to ignore, and when there are more than enough excuses to justify poor governance and failure to fulfill electoral promises, for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the developmental agenda of his administration as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda must be implemented.

So, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, #EndSARS protest, security challenges and economic conundrum, the 15th governor of the “State of Aquatic Splendour, Lagos must continue to wax stronger and remain the centre of excellence in all ramifications.

The governor, who seems to be very conscious of the number of days he is constitutionally allowed to spend in office as a democratically elected chief executive of the state, believes that 731 days in office, his mid-term in office must be marked with visible and iconic projects the cut across all the sectors itemized in the developmental agenda despite the negative impact of the global pandemic and the hijacked #EndSARS protest that almost grounded the state.

It is aganst this backdrop that last Wednesday could be described as a day of the harvest of projects in the state. Completed projects were commissioned, while the groundbreaking of newly conceptualized ones was performed. The projects which cut across roads and health infrastructure are said to be the ones that will certainly stand the test of time and make an impact in the lives of Lagosians for many years to come.

Chief among the projects were the groundbreaking for a 150-bed new Massey Street Children’s Hospital, located at Adeniji Adele on Lagos Island. The hospital project, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu; his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye and the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, became necessary due to the inadequacy of the old Massey Children’s Hospital to cater for the need of the growing population.

The governor said the construction of the facility, expected to be the biggest children’s hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa,when completed, will reflect his administration’s unwavering determination to bridge all gaps in the health sector. He said: “As a responsive government, we identified the inadequacy of present Massey Street Children’s Hospital to continue to meet the needs of a megacity with a population of 22 million people.

The hospital was established in 1914 as the First General Outpatient Clinic and Referral Centre in Lagos State and was converted to a full-fledged Pediatrics Hospital in 1961. “As a result of the steady and increasing number of patients who daily throng the hospital to access medical services, the capacity has been overstretched and must be urgently upgraded to provide quality service to patients.

“Guided by the Second Pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, which encompasses Health and the Environment, we are rebuilding, remodelling and repositioning the Massey Children’s Hospital into a 7-Storey, 150-bed, Ultra- Modern and fit-for-purpose Pediatrics Programmed and Emergency General Hospital.” According to the governor, the new and well-equipped Massey Children’s Hospital will provide secondary integrated care services and acute care to both inpatients and outpatients in line with international best practices and also help to engender a significant reduction in infant and maternal mortality.

To complement the hospital, the governor also flagged off construction of Adeniji Adele Road, Oke-Popo and Tapa Streets in Lagos Island Local Government. Speaking on the road projects, Adeyoye described the projects as another effort by the Sanwo-Olu administration to support businesses, promote economic development and ultimately improve the standard of liv-ing of Lagosians. She said Lagos Island could be modestly referenced as one of the largest commercial corridors in the state, adding that Adeniji Adele road is a major strategic bypass that traverses the administrative boundaries of Lagos Island Local Government Area and the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area. And, in fulfillment of his electoral promises to revamp the health sector, the governor also commissioned the Oxygen Plant, built in partnership with the Total; Triage and Oxygen Centre, championed by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Clinton Access Initiative; and the New Multi-purpose Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service Headquarters, all located inside Gbagada General Hospital.

Speaking at Gbagada General Hospital before launching completed medical infrastructures projects, the Governor said the provision of quality healthcare that guarantees comfort and longevity is a fundamental pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda. He added that he would continue to implement audacious reforms in the health sector because the continued well-being of Lagosians is non-negotiable.

He said: “These facilities: the new Blood Transfusion Service Office, the Oxygen Plant and the Oxygen Triage Centre are vital projects that will scale up our most recent achievements in the healthcare sector. I am thrilled that these facilities are being commissioned alongside the groundbreaking of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation/ Chevron Doctor’s 24-unit quarters, a corporate social responsibility project of both organizations.” The governor described the Gbagada Oxygen and Triage Centre as an essential part of our COVID-19 Management Response Strategy and one of the 10 Permanent Triage and Oxygen Centers constructed across Lagos to provide swift Emergency Oxygen Therapy to those who require it. Sanwo-Olu said: “Each of these centres is equipped with beds, oxygen concentrators, thermometers, drugs, and consumables.

The centres are managed by qualified medical personnel who have previously worked at isolation centres across the state. “Although these critical facilities were set up to effectively address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become a crucial part of our health infrastructure that will cater to health challenges that may not be related to COVID-19.” The fovernor also explained that the Blood Transfusion Service Office is also a critical facility that will enhance the capacity of medical personnel to manage emergencies that require a blood transfusion.

“With this new facility and through voluntary blood donation, we will increase our capacity to meet the estimated 220,000 units of blood required for a population of over 22 million people. As we prepare to celebrate the second anniversary of this administration, we are more determined than ever before to raise the standard and quality of our healthcare system to meet the healthcare needs of all Lagosians. “We will continue to ensure that all Lagosians have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status. Although there is still so much to be done, I am proud of the considerable progress we have made in the last two years,” Sanwo- Olu stated. Earlier in his address at the events, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abayomi, said the health of Lagosians is a priority to the present administration, hence the need for medical transformation of medical infrastructure through the refurbishment of existing health facilities and building of new fit-for-purpose medical structures with attention on low energy consumption, easy maintenance, Infection Prevention Control, and staff and patient comfort.

Abayomi disclosed that the New Massey Street Children’s Hospital will be the first product of the medical blueprint strategy championed by the Governor for transforming the State’s healthcare infrastructures. Also speaking during the commission and ground-breaking event at Gbagada General Hospital, Abayomi said the state government is working systematically to rehabilitate Gbagada General Hospital, adding that commissioned projects are part of the rehabilitation plan. “There’s a lot of work to be done within the main hospital but these are allied facilities that we need to put in place.

Notwithstanding we have a master plan for Gbagada therefore we plead with all staff doctors and staff in the hospital to be patient,” he said. The commissioner said the newly commissioned projects will improve the Lagos State COVID19 resilience, especially the Oxygen plant and the Triage and Oxygen Centre that will help greatly in case management and sample collection.

“To address the issues around the shortage of blood in Lagos, we have repurposed the Gbagada Centre of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service initially developed for COVID19 response and has made it the headquarters of blood transfusion service in Lagos. “Our strategy has been to invest in permanent facilities rather than temporary, so we can repurpose as the need is required. The comfort of our health workers is very necessary for quality and better healthcare delivery in Lagos hence the need for international standard staff quarters in our hospitals,” Abayomi explained.

