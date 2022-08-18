Health

Lagos says limiting mercury exposure has health, environmental benefits

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Government has recommended that households, industries and commercial buildings take up the retrofitting initiative of converting mercury-based fluorescent lamps and bulbs to a clean lighting usage system of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs in order to reduce exposure to mercury and energy consumption. Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Oluysegun Ogboye, who made the recommendation, yesterday, at a briefing culminating the end of a public-private partnership pilot LED Lighting Retrofit Project of the Lagos State Government’s Secretariat Staff Clinic; the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic, by Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADeV Nigeria) under the aegis of Clean Lighting Coalition (CLiC), said that the State Government supports the campaign by the Clean Lighting Coalition and SRADeV Nigeria to eliminate exposure to mercury by transitioning to clean lighting usage and phase-out of mercury based bulbs. Ogboye who was represented by the Director, Medical Administration, Training and Programmes in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olufunmilayo Shokunbi explained that the retrofitting of over 600 mercury based compact fluorescent lamps in the staff clinic to 452 LEDs bulbs by SRADev and CLiC, apart from reducing exposure to mercury at the facility has helped achieved electricity tariff savings of 50 per cent in lighting usage and enhanced illumination quality.

He said: “The retrofit initiative which is basically “transition to LED” is a welcome initiative the State as it relates to the second pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda and it is also aimed at eliminating toxic mercury in lighting through the Minamata Convention on Mercury”. Ogboye noted also that retrofitting project has helped improve employee productivity and reduce maintenance costs due to longevity and durability of LEDs, adding that the benefits achieved from the project include; removal of CFL bulbs in the clinic to reduce mercury exposure to staff & patients, transition to LED which conforms to environmental standards stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the reduction and elimination of mercury-based lighting products and Nigeria’s National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEEP) to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Nigerians In his words: “This campaign to eliminate use of mercury based bulbs (CFLs) is important to our healthy living condition as it prevents chronic diseases and effects of exposure to mercury such as neurological and behavioural disorders, kidney damage, reproduction defects, cardiovascular risks, irritation to the eyes, skin, and stomach; cough, chest pain, or difficulty breathing, insomnia, irritability, indecision, headache, weakness or exhaustion, and weight loss

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Couples need more contraceptives during lockdown – Amin-Bello

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It has been shown that sexual activity has not ceased with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown involving the restriction of movement and economic activities. Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, during an interactive session with journalists, highlights why the use of contraception and family planning services are critical during […]
Health

Bone Marrow Transplant Centre debuts, raises cure hope for sickle cell disorder

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Hope that bone marrow transplant (BMT) could be a viable option has been raised for some Nigerians that need it to fight sickle cell disorder. According to the National Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN), Dr. Annette Akinsete who made this known in Lagos, BMT, which may not be affordable by […]
Health

Eating processed meat increases memory risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A team of researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) have found that consuming a 25 gram serving of processed meat a day could be associated with a 44 per cent increased risk of developing dementia, while unprocessed meat was linked to lesser chances of it.   The findings are published in the ‘American Journal of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica