Lagos school collapse: Lawmaker harps on guideline compliance

Worried about incessant building collapse in Lagos State, the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the National Assembly, Abiodun Johnson, has harped on compliance with building and monitoring guidelines. The lawmaker made the remark at the site of the collapsed Excel College in Ejigbo area of the state yesterday, urging for due diligence before, during and after construction. While faulting some officers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency for not taking prompt action after noticing a crack in the building, Johnson maintained that since they were saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the area to ensure compliance, they should have requested for the approved drawing, especially when they knew that the structure had existed for over 25 years. Johnson, who was a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, said that from visual inspection, the concrete was poor which meant that after 25 years the strength of the concrete was less than 15.
Related Articles
Mutiny: Coalition raises alarm, says enemies planning to use Senate to destabilise President Buhari, Nigeria’s democracy
The Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) says it has uncovered an evil plot by the opposition and other desperate elements to destabilise the administration of President Buhari with the aid of the National Assembly. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, CNM’s convener, Sabo Odeh, said these “agents of darkness” have finalised three mutineering strategies […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why I’ll continue to monitor LG funds, by Umahi
Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said he would continue to probe funds coming into the state local government system to ensure they were judiciously spent. He stated this in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state while monitoring various projects embarked upon by his administration in Ebonyi South senatorial zones of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGO sensitises Lagosians on dangers of COVID-19, distributes palliatives
A non governmental and faith based organisation, Beulah World Initiative (BWI) has sensitised some Lagos residents on how to survive COVID19. Founder of the Initiative , Miss Chinyere Ononiwu, said BWI focuses on the emancipation of the underprivileged in the society. She said in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, BWI decided to step up […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)