Lagos school collapse: Lawmaker harps on guideline compliance

Worried about incessant building collapse in Lagos State, the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the National Assembly, Abiodun Johnson, has harped on compliance with building and monitoring guidelines. The lawmaker made the remark at the site of the collapsed Excel College in Ejigbo area of the state yesterday, urging for due diligence before, during and after construction. While faulting some officers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency for not taking prompt action after noticing a crack in the building, Johnson maintained that since they were saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the area to ensure compliance, they should have requested for the approved drawing, especially when they knew that the structure had existed for over 25 years. Johnson, who was a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, said that from visual inspection, the concrete was poor which meant that after 25 years the strength of the concrete was less than 15.

