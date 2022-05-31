Lagos schools shine at Charity CDS Group Children’s Day competition

This year’s edition of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) Charity CDS Group Inter-School Quiz/Debate/ Spelling Bee competition, organised by the corps members undertaking their compulsory one-year NYSC in Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos for students in the LGA to mark the Children’s Day, has come and gone, but the participants are still savouring the joy of the day and their brilliant performance.

The Charity CDS Group Inter- School Quiz/Debate/Spelling Bee competition, which is a major project, served as part of the group’s Community Development Service (CDS) primary assignment of the community of the corps members.

The competition, which took place on May 27, a day set aside globally by the UNESCO to celebrate the children, was won by the Alimosho Senior Grammar School that emerged as the winner of debate competition, while Ijegun Senior School and Egan Senior High School came the second and third, respectively.

In the quiz competition category, Do-est-dot International School set the pace by winning the first prize with Egan Senior High School coming second and Ijegun Senior High School came third in that order.

For emerging second and third in the other two categories, Ijegun Senior School also came top in the Spelling Bee competition, while Government Technical School, Ikotun won the second prize and Great Honey Best Academy came third.

Speaking at the event, one of the organisers Favour Kelechi Okoh, the Convener and the CDS Group President, expressed gratitude to the supporters of the project for making the competition a huge success; even as she underscored the importance of education to an individual and the nation at large.

The corps member also urged the students to take their academics very seriously, saying this is the time for them to pay the price for a brighter future. At the event were NYSC officials, including the Zonal Inspector (Ikeja 1), Mrs. Nonye Ufochukwu; and Mr. Olawoye Abiodun, who represented the Assistance Director CDS; as well as Mr. Muideen Adebowale, a Lagos politician; with sponsorship of MTN and Premium Graphics.

A former corps member of the CDS group, Ubah Tochuwku in a self-discovery presentation, equipped the students with some discovery of gifts and talent tips, as part of the activities lined up to mark the day. The corps members and other guests with the participating students during the competition L-

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...