Education

Lagos schools shine at Charity CDS Group Children’s Day competition

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

This year’s edition of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) Charity CDS Group Inter-School Quiz/Debate/ Spelling Bee competition, organised by the corps members undertaking their compulsory one-year NYSC in Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos for students in the LGA to mark the Children’s Day, has come and gone, but the participants are still savouring the joy of the day and their brilliant performance.

 

The Charity CDS Group Inter- School Quiz/Debate/Spelling Bee competition, which is a major project, served as part of the group’s Community Development Service (CDS) primary assignment of the community of the corps members.

 

The competition, which took place on May 27, a day set aside globally by the UNESCO to celebrate the children, was won by the Alimosho Senior Grammar School that emerged as the winner of debate competition, while Ijegun Senior School and Egan Senior High School came the second and third, respectively.

 

In the quiz competition category, Do-est-dot International School set the pace by winning the first prize with Egan Senior High School coming second and Ijegun Senior High School came third in that order.

 

For emerging second and third in the other two categories, Ijegun Senior School also came top in the Spelling Bee competition, while Government Technical School, Ikotun won the second prize and Great Honey Best Academy came third.

 

Speaking at the event, one of the organisers Favour Kelechi Okoh, the Convener and the CDS Group President, expressed gratitude to the supporters of the project for making the competition a huge success; even as she underscored the importance of education to an individual and the nation at large.

The corps member also urged the students to take their academics very seriously, saying this is the time for them to pay the price for a brighter future. At the event were NYSC officials, including the Zonal Inspector (Ikeja 1), Mrs. Nonye Ufochukwu; and Mr. Olawoye Abiodun, who represented the Assistance Director CDS; as well as Mr. Muideen Adebowale, a Lagos politician; with sponsorship of MTN and Premium Graphics.

 

A former corps member of the CDS group, Ubah Tochuwku in a self-discovery presentation, equipped the students with some discovery of gifts and talent tips, as part of the activities lined up to mark the day. The corps members and other guests with the participating students during the competition L-

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Re-opening: FCTA rules out 3rd term, orders schools to start new session

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

After seven months of shutting down schools nationwide, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed that both public and private schools within the territory reopen on Monday, October 11 for the 2020/2021 academic session. FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, directed that the […]
Education

UNIJOS dept donates books to community

Posted on Author Musa Pam JO

Musa Pam JOS   To enhance the reading culture and habit of students of Anaguta community, the host community of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Department of English has donated textbooks and other reading materials to the community.   The textbooks in various subject areas […]
Education

Parent’s Forum donates medical centre, ambulance to Caleb Varsity

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

As part of their commitment to uplifting the standard of healthcare delivery system and boost the learning environment, the Parent’s Forum of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has donated an ultra-modern Medical Centre and ambulance to the private institution.   The 16-bed medical centre, located in a serene environment on the campus for easy accessibility to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica