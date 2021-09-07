Metro & Crime

Lagos schools to resume Monday Sept.13

…staggered resumption for boarders in Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools

The Lagos State Government has announced the  resumption guidelines for the Y2021/2022 Academic Session for public and private schools across the State, saying day schools are expected to resume on Monday September 13, 2021.

The government, however, adopted staggered resumption  for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools in the state, saying students in these category of schools are to resume in batches from Sunday September 19.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo,  explained that for the boarders in the Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, the SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 class are expected to resume on Sunday September 19, 2021 and revision for this class will run from September 20 to 26 while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from September 27 to October 8, 2021.

Adefisayo  noted that the newly admitted JS1 students into Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on Saturday October 2, 2021 for a one week orientation programme which will intimate them on the secondary school structure and modalities.

According to the Commissioner, other returning students in JS 2, JS3, SS1 and the newly transited SS2 in the various Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on Saturday October 9, 2021 while classes for these set of students will begin on Monday October 11, 2021.

The commissioner revealed that the adoption of staggered resumption for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools was due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which will end on October 6, 2021 and the fact that these schools cannot accommodate seven sets in the boarding system.

Adefisayo appealed to parents to abide with this new development for a smooth academic session. The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their academics more seriously and devote more time to their studies.

She concluded by wishing the students a successful academic session.

