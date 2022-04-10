Faith

Lagos Scripture Challenge: PFN tasks participants on Godly living

The Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Eyinnaya Okwuonu, has urged participants in the just concluded Lagos Scripture Challenge 2.0 to live according to the word of God they have imbibed during the exercise. Okwuonu made the remark at the closing ceremony of the event in Lagos recently.

 

The event which took place at the Agape Generation International Church, Mende- Maryland, Lagos attracted top church leaders people from across Lagos, and a few non-Nigerians

The Lagos Scripture Challenge 2.0 is collaboration between the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigeria Evangelical Missions Association (NEMA), and Faith Comes By Hearing (FCBH).

It is a spiritual renewal exercise designed to challenge Christians in Lagos to engage with the scriptures, in audio and video format, for 45 days. Okwuonu who was represented by Apostle George Anselm, Chairman, Ejigbo/ Isolo Province of the PFN said the word of God is important in day-to-day dealings. He said:

“There cannot be revival without the word of God, there cannot be revival until the word of God takes root in the life of the people. Charisma cannot do that, personality cannot do that. Influences cannot do that. But when the word of God takes root in the life of a man, every other thing would change.”

Okwuonu said he was grateful to God for the opportunity to witness the scripture challenge because of the opportunity of making the word of God come alive in the lives of people. He expressed the wish that the programme is given more prominence.

“We probably did not have many churches on the challenge but in the next ten years, Christians in Lagos will be a misfit if he has not passed through the level of the Lagos Scriptural Challenge. I want every province to get on board. Alimosho is getting the upper hand now but watch it, Ejigbo/Isolo is coming,” he said.

 

