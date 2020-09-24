Lagos seals 21 pharmacies, patent medicine stores, others

Lagos State Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods has shut down no fewer than 21 pharmacies, patent medicine shops and unlicensed drug premises for offences bordering on illegal operation and operating beyond scope of practice. According to a statement from Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the shut patent medicine shops and unlicensed premises were located at Alakuko, Ajegunle, Ologogoro, Ijaiye, Abule-Egba, Agbado and Agege in Alimosho, Ifako- Ijaiye and Agege Local Government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday while reviewing report of the enforcement exercise carried out by the Task Force, stated that the sealing of the affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999. Abayomi explained that the affected premises were sealed for offences including operating without license, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through sale of ethical products, displaying and storing drugs in not conducive environments which compromised the potency of the drugs thereby rendering them ineffective, amongst others.

He noted that such practices were unacceptable,insisting that the state government would do whatever was necessary to enforce the law and sanction erring operators. The commissioner, however, stressed that only licensed patent medicine vendors were authorised to sell only drug products in their original packs in approved pack size as produced by the manufacturing companies as the law prohibited dispensing and wholesaling of drugs by patent medicine vendors and also prohibits wholesalers operating outside their scope by selling drugs in retail.

