Lagos seals 42 buildings over fake permits

Lagos State government has sealed 42 houses at Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki, for illegal construction. The buildings included those already occupied and in use. It was learnt that most buildings in the estate were constructed without approval while some have fake planning permits. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, decried the poor building development habit.

Salako said it was unacceptable that most buildings in the estate were being constructed without approval while some fake planning permits were also discovered in the estate. He warned that no effort would be spared to unravel the cartel behind fake approvals and ensure their prosecution in line with the extant laws.

The commissioner urged owners of property sealed to come forth with the planning permits authorising their building construction. Salako added that it was expected of property owners in the estate and other areas in the state to always be law-abiding and display a good sense of patriotism by respecting the building codes of the state. He said: “It is by so doing that we all can join the vanguard for the protection of lives and property.” The commissioner emphasised that the government would not hesitate to bring any erring developer and property owner to book.

