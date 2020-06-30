Lagos seals 42 buildings, targets illegal construction

F

or Iack of planning permit, demolition permit and stage certificatiion, the Lagos State Government has sealed 42 buildings in Lekki Phase 1.

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, the exercise is targeted at meaningful reduction in the incidence of illegal building construction in the state.

Extending its Special Enforcement Operations to Lekki and other locations, Salako warned that it was high time the menace of illegal buildings became a thing of the past in the state.

According to him, it has become necessary to stem the tide of building collapse and also protect the built environment for posterity through enforcing adherence to planning.

“This explains why we must stop those who are bent on jeopardising the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State by not tolerating any form of illegal physical developments in the state” he said.

He emphasised that government would continue to seal erring properties, enforce compliance and even go ahead to prosecute where necessary.

The commissioner stated that the Special Operation began, which commenced in Lekki Phase1 saw 19 buildings sealed, making a total of 42 buildings sealed as 23 were sealed two days earlier.

He added that the properties were sealed due to Iack of planning permit, demolition permit and stage certificatiion.

He urged property owners in Lekki Phase 1 and other parts of the state to ensure that they do the needful by complying with the Physical Planning Laws of the state and avoid the embarrassment of having their properties sealed.

Salako urged those whose property were sealed due to these infractions to report to his office to perfect their documents.

