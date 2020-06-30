Business

Lagos seals 42 buildings, targets illegal construction

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi Comment(0)

F

or Iack of planning permit, demolition permit and  stage certificatiion, the Lagos State Government  has sealed 42 buildings in Lekki Phase 1.

 

 

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, the exercise is targeted at meaningful reduction in the incidence of illegal building construction in the state.

 

 

Extending its Special Enforcement Operations to Lekki and other  locations,  Salako warned that it  was high time the menace of illegal buildings became a thing of the past in the state.

 

According to him, it has become necessary to stem the tide of building collapse and also protect the built environment for posterity through enforcing adherence to planning.

 

“This explains why we must stop those who are bent on jeopardising the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State by not tolerating any form of illegal physical developments in the state” he said.

 

He emphasised that government would continue to seal erring properties, enforce compliance and even go ahead to prosecute where necessary.

 

 

The commissioner stated that the Special Operation began, which commenced in Lekki Phase1 saw 19 buildings sealed, making a total of 42 buildings sealed as 23 were sealed two days earlier.

 

 

He added that the properties were sealed due to Iack of planning permit, demolition permit and  stage certificatiion.

 

He urged property owners in Lekki Phase 1 and other parts of the state to ensure that they do the needful by complying with the Physical Planning Laws of the state and avoid the embarrassment of having their properties sealed.

 

 

Salako urged those whose property were sealed due to these infractions to report to his office to perfect their documents.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE opens week negative with N38bn loss

Posted on Author Stories by Chris Ugwu

…upgrades data portal     T he Nigerian equities market yesterday extended losses to begin the trading week on the negative as sell pressure was unabated, producing 26 losers and 11 gainers.     This is just as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) yesterday upgraded its Data Portal (X-DataPortal).     Key market indicators, […]
Business

PIB suffers fresh setback over COVID-19

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ill-fated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has again suffered fresh setback buoyed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who stated this, added that the bill would be passed before the end of the year. The government was aiming to pass the sprawling legislation overhaul by the […]
Business

Nigeria, U.S. trade in used vehicles hit N179bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Importers of used vehicles and spare parts have shifted to the United States as import hit N179.4 billion between 2018 and 2019. The import was 42.6 per cent of the total vehicles and parts brought into the country during the period. The United States Census Bureau (USCB) report revealed that most of the vehicles imported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: