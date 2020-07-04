Lagos seals 52 buildings for flouting Permit Law

The Lagos State government has sealed 52 more unapproved structures in different parts of the state, calling on the residents to support government’s effort to curb the menace of illegal and unapproved development. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 41 of these structures were sealed on Fastac link Road in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area, while the remaining 11 structures were sealed in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area and Eti-Osa Local Government Area in locations such as Awolowo Road, Igbo Efon and Ikate Elegushi.

Speaking while directing the resealing of a commercial development on Lugard Avenue in Ikoyi for various infractions of the building code, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said that some unscrupulous developers were in the habit of breaking the seal to carry out construction overnight, thereby further endangering not only the structures but more importantly lives. He said that the state would henceforth come down heavily on property owners and developers found to be breaking government seals on properties sealed for various abuses of the Physical Planning Laws of the state.

