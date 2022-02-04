Islam

Lagos Secretariat Muslim Community builds Janazah bay

In a bid to ensure that Muslim corpses are given a befitting ritual bath, the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque ( LSCC) has built a modern Janazah bay in accordance with Islamic law. Speaking during the official opening of the facility, the chairman of LSCCM and overseer of Shamsideen Adisa Thomas Mosque,Old Secretariat, Dr. Afolabi Muhammad Tajudeen, said the facility became obligatory to the community when his team took over the affairs of the mosque. “When we took over the affairs of the mosque, we noticed that people that are brought in here for janaza prayer usually ask us where they will perform the ritual birth and more importantly, when the former Head of Service in Lagos State, Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu died.

He was flown in from Abuja and brought directly to LSCCM for Janazah but we could not provide a Janazah bay for his ritual bath. So it took all of us aback, and we conceived the idea of providing one within the vicinity of the mosque. “It took some time before we could decide on the best location to erect the Janazah bay. Alhamdulillah, I am happy that we have the first of its kind in Alausa Community Central Mosque. I don’t think there is any mosque in Lagos state with such a facility. “We have a washing tube and a flat slab where the dead will be shrouded, and there is provision for hot and cold water. Likewise, bathrooms and toilets for those who perform the ritual bath to clean up. There is provision for a separate septic tank whereby water used for the ritual bath will be collected to avoid environmental pollution.

He added that the facility is not commercialised, adding that it only requires those bringing their corpses to provide disinfectants in case the facility runs out of such items. ” We are not collecting a dime from anybody, it is open to the general public 24 hours daily. He added that deceased families are expected to come with shroud cloth, adding that they are to meet the mosque manager or any official of the mosque for permission to bathe their corpse, and will be allowed without delay. He noted that staff working in the facility, both male and female, are well trained in how to perform the ritual bath.

 

