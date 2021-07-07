Metro & Crime

Lagos: Security experts disagree on law stopping suspects' parade

Security experts yesterday expressed divergent views on the law by the Lagos State House of Assembly stopping the police from parading suspects. While some experts applauded the law, others said it was premature for a mega city state like Lagos. Some of them told the New Telegraph that the police should always conclude their investigations before parading suspects to avoid stigmatisation. A former Commissioner of Police, Frank Odita (rtd), said the law stopping police from parading suspects was the best thing that had ever come from the state lawmakers. Odita said the essence of parading suspects before journalists was to dissuade others from going into crime. He said: “But I personally never subscribed to suspects being paraded before journalists.

That is what we called trial before trial. “Police should conclude their investigations before suspects are paraded. There are cases where someone is arrested for an offence and paraded by police but later acquitted by the court. What do you expect such a person to tell the public who had seen and watched him being humiliated before journalists on the television.

The stigma of that parade would remain with him or her for the rest of that person’s life. “My advice to the police is that they should not be in haste to parade suspects. They should arraign the suspects after completing investigations and ask journalists to follow up the case in court and get their story.” A veteran Crime Editor, Mr. Ben Okezie, also said there was nothing wrong with the law made by the state Assembly putting a stop to parade of suspects before journalists.

Okezie said the police should stop rushing to parade suspects before journalists. He said: “Some of the suspects, after being arraigned in court, sometimes turn out to be innocent. What do you expect their families and their friends who have seen them on the television to feel about them? “In other climes, they don’t rush to parade suspects, they always try to conclude their investigations and have good evidence against the suspects before presenting them before the court; unlike ours here where the investigation officer is sent back by a judge to complete his investigation before bringing a suspect to the court. “What most commissioners of police and the Inspector General of Police do is newspaper judgement on suspects. They should conclude their investigations. The Lagos State House of Assembly has done well with the law. During our days, we also kicked against it, because some of the suspects, after releasing them, always identified some of us who interviewed them and our lives were always at risk. Police should learn from what is obtainable from other climes and put it into practice.”

